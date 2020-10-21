Sports, Today's Paper
UPDATED: October 22, 2020, 12:36 AM

Altaf Memorial T-20 Police Premier Cricket League on

Martyr Altaf Memorial T-20 Police Premier Cricket League-2020 organised by Ganderbal Police continued for the 14th day as two matches were played today.

The first match was played between Diamond Plus Wakura V/S Kangan Cricket Club. Kangan Cricket Club won the match and Tawseef was declared as man of the match who knocked 38 runs.

Meanwhile, second match was played between Kirmania Warriors Batwina V/S Lar Xi. Kirmania Warriors Batwina won the match by 87 runs and Mohammad Amin was declared as man of the match who knocked 47 runs of 18 balls & also took 2 wickets.

