The Anantnag Champions knockout football tournament -2020 kicked off at Sports Stadium Anantnag on Saturday.

The inaugural match was played between Nasheman FC and Jehlum FC. The 55th minute from Basit of Nasheman FC was only goal scored in the match and turned out as decider. Nasheman FC won by 1-0.Sartaj of Jehlum FC was awarded player of the match award.