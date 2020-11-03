Anantnag Champions Tourney|Real Kashmir FC lifts title

Real Kashmir FC Reserves lifted Anantnag Champions Knockout tournament title at Sports Stadium Anantnag on Monday.

Playing final against Solina FC, Real Kashmir FC emerged winner by 2-1 goals to win the tournament.

The match turned out as closely fought encounter with Solina FC giving tough fight dominant Real Kashmir FC side.

It was Real Kashmir FC that got the lead in 21st minute with Ibrahim scoring the first goal of the match. Only four minutes later, there was confusion in Solina FC half as Real Kashmir FC mounted another attack. The confusion resulted in Solina FC scoring another goal. At halftime Real Kashmir was leading by 2-0 goals.

In second half, Real Kashmir FC again started on attacking mode looking for more goals. However it was Solina FC who managed to score one back in 13th minute of second half. Waaris was the scorer. It was only goal that was scored in second half . Final score was 2-1 goals in favour of Real Kashmir FC.

Jammu & Kashmir Football Association has congratulated the Real Kashmir FC team and management for their marvellous win and hoped that they will carry on with the same momentum.

Man of the match was given to Ibrahim from RKFC for his spectacular goal and the best player of the tournament was given to Inam from Solina FC for his outstanding performance throughout the tournament. Taif and Fahad from Anantnag Titans FC and Nasheman FC were rewarded as emerging players of the tournament.

The Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag, KK Sidha was the Chief Guest and Hilal Ahmad Shah Chairman Municipal Council Anantnag was the guest of honour. The other dignitaries who were present on the occasion were DFA Srinagar President Fayaz Ahmad Sofi, former International footballer Abdul Majeed Kakroo. The tournament was organized by District Football Association Anantnag under the aegis of Jammu and Kashmir Football Association and in it 20 teams participated.