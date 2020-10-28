Anantnag Knockout Tourney |Real Kashmir to clash with Solina FC in final

Real Kashmir FC set it’s final clash with Solina FC after winning it’s semifinal of the ongoing Anantnag Champions Knockout tournament against AG’s Office XI at Sports Stadium Anantnag on Tuesday.

In the semifinal played on Tuesday Real Kashmir FC beat AG’s Office by 2-0 goals to book place in final. Farhan was awarded man of the match.

Earlier in first semifinal, Solina FC beat Downtown Heroes FC through tie breaker. In allotted time both teams had scored one goal each. Faisal Thakur was awarded man of the match.