GK News Network
Anantnag,
September 20, 2020

Anantnag wins women's cricket tournament

Anantnag team defeated Kulgam in a nail-bitting finish to emerge winner of the final of women’s cricket tournament organised by Anantnag Police played here at GDC Anantnag.

DGP Dilbag Singh accompanied by IG Vijay Kumar, DIG Atul Goyal and DC Anantnag watched the final match and gave away trophies and cash prizes  among the woman of the series and woman of the match.

DGP said that many more such tournaments would be organised in future also and JK Police would encourage the sports talent of the district and the UT.

On the occasion, SSP Anantnag Sandeep Chaudhary thanked the DGP for encouraging the youth and said that this gesture would go a long way in nurturing culture of sports in the district.

