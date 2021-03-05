Annual Football Championship | 3 matches played in Jammu

On the third day of the annual football championship in Jammu & Kashmir, three matches were played at Govt Gandhi Memorial (GGM) Science College ground in Jammu.

The first match proved to be a one-sided game as J&K Police XI defeated DFA Kathua XI by six goals to nil. In the second match, DFS Rajouri dominated the show in the first half and scored a goal against SCFA XI, which, within seconds, equalised the game by scoring a magnificent goal. The SCFA XI took a lead in the second half of the match and scored another goal, thereby defeating DFS Rajouri by two goals to one.

The third match was won by NGR FC which defeated City FC by 3 goals to nil.