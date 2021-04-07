Annual Football Championship final today

The final of the 28th annual football championship organised by J&K Football Association (JKFA) will be held today at Synthetic Turf stadium TRC here.

The much awaited game would be played between J&K Bank FC and Real Kashmir FC.

The tournament that was played across J&K saw teams from all over the UT participating. The first leg of the event was held in Jammu province. Out of the participating teams, J&K Police and Heroes FC Jammu qualified for semifinals. After that, the Kashmir province leg was held in which J&K Bank and Real Kashmir FC qualified for semifinals. In semifinals, J&K Bank beat Heroes FC Jammu while Real Kashmir FC beat J&K Police.

In the final match today, J&K Bank FC looks favourite to triumph with the side being boosted by the presence of the star trio who were playing for Real Kashmir FC in I-League. While Real Kashmir FC will miss the presence of three star players of J&K Bank, it still has in its arsenal the firepower to shock J&K Bank. The side includes some of the emerging players who are highly reckoned. Overall, the match is going to be a mouthwatering experience for the spectators.