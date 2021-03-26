Annual Football Championship | Hyderya Sports, AG's XI emerge winners

In the ongoing annual football championship, two matches were played on Friday at TRC Turf Ground here.

The first match was played between Hyderya Sports Club and DFA Ganderbal XI that has already qualified for Srinagar Edition from South. Hyderya Sports Club dominated in the second half and the superb passing bore fruit, thus defeating DFA Ganderbal XI by a margin of six goals to one. Gagan from Hyderya Sports scored the first hat-trick.

The second match was played between AG’s XI and SCFA XI. In the dying moments of the match, AG’s XI missed two good chances to score but failed. SCFA XI didn’t lose courage and attacked the defence line of AG’s XI several times but could not find the net. The match ended with a 1:1 goal draw. The tie breaker was enforced in which AG’s XI defeated SCFA XI by 5-4.