Annual Football Championship | Three quarter finals played at TRC Ground

In the ongoing annual football championship, three quarter final matches of Srinagar Chapter were played at TRC Turf football field on Tuesday.

The first match was played between Real Kashmir FC (R) and Arco FC. The match seemed to be a one sided affair as RK FC defeated ARCO FC by five goals to nil. This was RK FC’s second victory in the tournament.

The second match was played between DFA Srinagar and Lonestar KFC. Both teams played with confidence trying to penetrate. It was in the 20th minute of the 1st half that DFA Srinagar took a lead through Izhan and doubled it by a mistake of Lonestar KFC goalkeeper. Shrawn Bhat from Lonestar KFC scored two magnificent goals in the 40th and 44th minute of the 1st half and took the audience by surprise. Lonestar KFC dominated the show in the 2nd half and scored two more goals by Deepak and Mohit. This was followed by another goal by Zubair Ahmad. The match ended with Lonestar KFC defeating DFA Srinagar by 5:2.

The third match was played between J&K Bank XI and Novelty FC. Both teams started with an aggressive note trying to penetrate the defence line. It was J&K Bank XI who dominated the field and defeated Novelty FC by 7 goals to nil.

Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gull while interacting with the players stressed upon the sportspersons to work hard for the overall promotion of sports in the UT. She assured them full logistic support for uplifting and development of sports. The officials of JKFA present on the occasion assured full cooperation to the Secretary.