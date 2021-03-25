Annual Football Championship | Two matches played at TRC Ground

The Srinagar edition of the annual football championship kick-started here on Thursday with two matches played at TRC Turf Ground.

In the first match, Food & Supplies XI (F&S) defeated Novelty Sports Club by a solitary goal.

The second match, played between DFA Bandipora XI and Downtown FC, started with an aggressive note with both teams exhibiting quality game. Bandipora XI tried hard to penetrate but could not find the net. However, it was in the 25th minute of the 1st half that Downtown FC succeeded in scoring a goal.

The 2nd half was virtually dominated by Bandipora XI. They tried hard to equalise but could not break the solid defence of Downtown FC that ultimately emerged victorious.

Vice president Jammu & Kashmir Football Association (JKFA) Iftikhar Loan was the chief guest on the occasion, a statement issued here said.