Sports, Today's Paper
Editor Online
UPDATED: March 26, 2021, 1:00 AM

Annual Football Championship | Two matches played at TRC Ground

Editor Online
UPDATED: March 26, 2021, 1:00 AM
Representational Pic

The Srinagar edition of the annual football championship kick-started here on Thursday with two matches played at TRC Turf Ground.

In the first match, Food & Supplies XI (F&S) defeated Novelty Sports Club by a solitary goal.

Trending News
Mubashir Khan/GK

Lawaypora militant attack: CRPF driver succumbs, toll two

File photo: Aman Farooq/GK

J&K Police opposes Mehbooba's passport renewal citing 'adverse report'

GK File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for weekly repair work

CRPF personnel gather around a vehicle which was attacked by militants in Lawaypora Srinagar on Thursday. Mubashir Khan/GK

CRPF officer among two killed, as many injured in militant attack on Srinagar outskirts

The second match, played between DFA Bandipora XI and Downtown FC, started with an aggressive note with both teams exhibiting quality game. Bandipora XI tried hard to penetrate but could not find the net. However, it was in the 25th minute of the 1st half that Downtown FC succeeded in scoring a goal.

The 2nd half was virtually dominated by Bandipora XI. They tried hard to equalise but could not break the solid defence of Downtown FC that ultimately emerged victorious.

Vice president Jammu & Kashmir Football Association (JKFA) Iftikhar Loan was the chief guest on the occasion, a statement issued here said.

Related News