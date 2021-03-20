Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 20, 2021, 11:10 PM

Annual Football Championship|DFA Bandipora XI, DFA Ganderbal XI qualify

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 20, 2021, 11:10 PM

The final matches of North Edition and South Edition of 28th Annual Football Championship 2021 were held at TRC Ground, Srinagar and Sports Stadium Anantnag on Saturday.

At TRC Ground, the match was played between DFA Bandipora XI and DFA Pattan Zone XI, a JKFA statement said.

Both teams tried to penetrate the defence and it was DFA Bandipora XI who after finding an opportunity scored a brilliant goal which took the spectators spellbound. The match was won by DFA Bandipora XI by a solitary goal.

At Sports Stadium Anantnag, DFA Ganderbal XI defeated DFA Anantnag XI by a solitary goal which was scored in the dying minutes of the second half. As such, DFA Bandipora XI and DFA Ganderbal XI have qualified for the last phase of Srinagar Edition which will start from March 22 at TRC Ground Srinagar.

