Annual Football Championship|Hero FC, J&K Police XI win semi-finals

In the ongoing Annual Football Championship, two semi-finals of Jammu edition matches were played on Wednesday at Govt Gandhi Memorial (GGM) Science College ground.

The first semi final played between Param FC and Hero FC proved to be a thrilling match. In the 1st half of the match, Hero FC scored two goals successively in the 38th and 45th minute. Param FC struggled hard to find the net and succeeded in converting a goal in the 54th minute. It was towards the last moments of the 2nd half that Hero FC scored the third goal and won the match by three goals to one.

The second match was played between J&K Police XI and Shaheen FC. Both teams exhibited quality game and tried hard to take the lead but no one was able to score in the 1st half. In the 2nd half, J&K Police XI dominated the field and put pressure on the opposite team. In the 85th minute of the 2nd half, J&K Police XI scored first goal and maintained the lead till the final whistle was blown and won the match by a solitary goal. The performance of Shaheen FC was extraordinary during the tournament and their game was applauded by the spectators.

Hero FC and J&K Police XI entered the 2nd Round of the 28th Annual Championship 2020-21 which will be played at Srinagar.