Annual Football Championship|Two matches played, one abandoned due to poor light

In the ongoing annual football championship, two matches were played on Saturday at TRC Turf Ground here.

The first match was played between Novelty Sports and Kashmir Avenger FC. Both teams started with an aggressive note and tried to dominate but found it very difficult to find the net. The players exhibited tremendous skill and ball control, and man to man marking was the main feature of the game. Both teams had a tough defence lineup and prevented the forward lines from penetrating. It was during the last five minutes that Kashmir Avenger FC forward player was blocked in the penalty area and rough tackling awarded a penalty in favour of Kashmir Avenger FC. Mouziz of Kashmir Avenger FC missed the target. The full time ended in a goalless draw. The match was decided by enforcing tiebreaker rule in which Novelty Sports defeated Kashmir Avenger FC by 5-4.

The second match was played between Downtown Heroes FC and Lonestar KFC. Both teams from the start of the match tried to consolidate their position and maintained rhythm with up and down movement with superb passing. They tried hard to take the lead and in the 40th minute of 1st half, Lonestar KFC was fortunate to get a bonus from Downtown FC wherein their defender’s mistake converted a self goal. Towards the end of the match, Downtown Heroes FC equalised by converting a free kick. The match was abandoned due to poor light, and will resume on Monday 1 pm as per the ground rules.