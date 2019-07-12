Annual Football League on

Also Read | A-division football league on

In the ongoing State Annual League Football tournament Iqbal Sports defeated J&K Forest-XI by 3-0 goals in the match of Premier Division at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground on Thursday.

Also Read | Al-Khuddam Football League

In the match both the teams started on aggressive note trying to break through the defenses but it was Iqbal Sports that broke the deadlock. Iqbal Sports scored the first goal through Bazaib to take 1-0 lead. Sihad and Nova Singh went on to make it 3-0 in favour of Iqbal Sports.

Earlier in the match of Super Division, Lonestar Blue defeated Fort view FC by 2-0 goals. Saliha and Faisal scored for Lonestar Blue FC. The tournament is organized by District Football Association Srinagar.