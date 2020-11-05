Arise Hyundai launches 'The All-New i20'

Arise Hyundai on Thursday launched ‘The All-New i20’ vehicle in Srinagar.

According to the statement, the Unveiling was done by Chief Guest Mohammad Sidiq Beigh, Mohammad Ismail Beigh and Guest Of Honour Shakeel Beigh and Barik Beigh in presence of All Managing Directors Of Arise Hyundai Sajad Beigh, Omar Beigh and Altaf Beigh, and Owais Bhatt, General Manager.

Commenting on the launch of ‘The All-New i20’, Bhat said “With the launch of the all-new i20, Hyundai has once again redefined standards in the premium hatchback segment. As a customer centric organization, we have developed the all-new i20 to offer state-of-the-art technologies and flamboyant design, bringing to life an unparalleled mobility experience for new age customers. Hyundai has packaged the all-new i20 as a future ready car that will not just become the pinnacle of this segment, but set the benchmark for automobiles in India.”

The company said that the “Hyundai offering10 First-in-Segment features on the all-new i20 – Hill Assist Control, BlueLink, OTA Map Updates, Multi Phone Bluetooth Connectivity, Oxyboost Air Purifier with Oxygen & AQI, Emergency Stop Signal, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Intelligent Manual Transmission(iMT) and Eco Coating.” The vehicle has Bose Premium 7 Speaker Sound System, Smartphone Wireless Charger with Cooling Pad, Digital Cluster with TFT, etc.