Army holds sports event in Budgam

The sports event including basketball and badminton matches was organized in Budgam, the statement from Army said on Wednesday.

It said the event was held to engage the youth and encourage them towards sports.

The competition was conducted in Old Air Field Military Station under the aegis of Chinar Air Defence Brigade, it added.

“Enthusiastic young players of diverse backgrounds from four local sports clubs were part of the tournament,” the statement said.

It said the quarter finals and semifinals of the tournament were held on December 20 and 21 respectively, while the final matches of the event were held on December 23.

On the occasion, the statement said basketball and badminton kits, besides trophies were presented to the participants.

The initiative was welcomed by the locals and has strengthened the Army-Awam connect, it said.

The statement said Brig TarunNarula, Commander Chinar Air Defence Brigade, during the interaction with participants reaffirmed the continuous support of Army to help the sportsmen to develop their talent.

“He (Narula) stressed that Army will go to any extent to help them in becoming successful in their endeavors,” it said.