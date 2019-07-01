Sports
GK News Network
Tangmarg,
UPDATED: July 2, 2019, 12:50 AM

Army organise cricket tourney at Tangmarg

GK News Network
Tangmarg,
UPDATED: July 2, 2019, 12:50 AM

The final match of tournament organized by Army-336 field regiment Zeran Tangmarg was played between Jammu Kashmir Police 11 and Hajibal 11.

The final match was played at cricket ground Tangmarg. JKP 11 lifted the trophy by defeating its archrival Hajibal 11.

Trending News

AMARNATH YATRA | Hundreds of pilgrims reach Sonamarg, Baltal base camps

First batch of 2234 pilgrims flagged off from Jammu

Hizb militant killed in Chadoora encounter

Civilian traffic barred for 5 hrs on Qazigund-Nashri stretch from today

Commanding Officer 336 field regiment Army unit Zeran, COl Uri, SDM Gulmarg, SDPO Tangmarg, SHO Gulmarg and other officials of Army, CRPF and police and civilians were present on the occasion.

About 20 teams of different village of Tangmarg participated in the tournament.

Related News