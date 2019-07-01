Army organise cricket tourney at Tangmarg

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

The final match of tournament organized by Army-336 field regiment Zeran Tangmarg was played between Jammu Kashmir Police 11 and Hajibal 11.

Also Read | Congrats SDA

The final match was played at cricket ground Tangmarg. JKP 11 lifted the trophy by defeating its archrival Hajibal 11.

Commanding Officer 336 field regiment Army unit Zeran, COl Uri, SDM Gulmarg, SDPO Tangmarg, SHO Gulmarg and other officials of Army, CRPF and police and civilians were present on the occasion.

About 20 teams of different village of Tangmarg participated in the tournament.