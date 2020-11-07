Sports, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 7, 2020, 11:00 PM

Army organises Girls football match at DPS Srinagar

Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 7, 2020, 11:00 PM
31 Sub Area under aegis of Chinar Corps, in association with Real Kashmir Football Club, today organized a friendly football match between two girls teams at DPS Srinagar.

The Army in a statement said, “with the theme ‘Girl Power,’ the aim was to motivate women in Kashmir to participate in sports and focus on their physical and mental development. During the match, the girls displayed immense enthusiasm, competitiveness and skill.”

Maj Gen Raju Chauhan, GOC, 31 Sub Area, was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The event was also attended by large number of locals, parents and school children.

