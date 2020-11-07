Army organizes race for youth in Handwara

Army on Saturday organized a race in Handwara which was flagged off by Commander 07 Sector Brigadier MS Rathore and Chairman Municipal Committee Handwara Masroor Banday.

278 boys and girls participated in the race with the slogan ‘Run for Peace.’ Jammu and Kashmir women Ranji players Irqa Rasool and Khushboo Jan, officers from civil and police administration were present during the event.

Brigadier Rathore said that aim of the event is to convince everyone, especially youngsters to take care of their health. The winners, both boys and girls were felicitated with cash prizes and medals.