Asia Cup to be postponed if India reach WTC final: Mani

The 2021 Asia Cup could be postponed if India reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final, said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka in June while the WTC final is slated to be held from June 18-22 at the Lord’s in London.

“Asia Cup was set to be held last year, but it got postponed to this year. Right now, it looks like the tournament won’t be going ahead this year as the WTC final is set to go ahead in June. Sri Lanka had said that they would try to host the tournament in June,” Mani told reporters in Karachi. “The dates are clashing. We think the tournament would not be going ahead, and we might have to push the tournament to 2023,” Mani added.