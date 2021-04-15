Asian Wrestling Championship|Sarita in final; Seema, Pooja to fight for bronze

Reigning title holder Sarita Mor made an impressive comeback after a narrow opening-round defeat to storm into the 59kg final while Seema Bisla (50kg) and Pooja (76kg) will fight for bronze medals after losing their respective semifinals at the Asian Championship, here on Thursday.

Sarita, who won gold in the 2020 conchampionship in New Delhi, lost her opening bout to Mongolia’s Shoovdor Baatarjav by 4-5 margin but came back strongly in the next round against Kazakhstan’s Diana Kayumova, winning by technical superiority in the first period.

The lanky Kazkah had good reach but Sarita was agile and aggressive. After earning a passivity point, Sarita unleashed a flurry of moves, starting with a take-down and followed that up with a gut-wrench and a couple of expose moves.

Against Kyrgyzstan’s Nuraida Anarkulova in the semi-final, Sarita was again aggressive from the beginning and finished the bout in a jiffy with quick expose moves after getting hold of her opponent.

She now has a chance to take revenge from Shoovdor, who also reached the summit clash.