Sports, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 15, 2021, 10:53 PM

Asian Wrestling Championship|Sarita in final; Seema, Pooja to fight for bronze

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 15, 2021, 10:53 PM
Photo Source: Twitter

Reigning title holder Sarita Mor made an impressive comeback after a narrow opening-round defeat to storm into the 59kg final while Seema Bisla (50kg) and Pooja (76kg) will fight for bronze medals after losing their respective semifinals at the Asian Championship, here on Thursday.

Sarita, who won gold in the 2020 conchampionship in New Delhi, lost her opening bout to Mongolia’s Shoovdor Baatarjav by 4-5 margin but came back strongly in the next round against Kazakhstan’s Diana Kayumova, winning by technical superiority in the first period.

Trending News

Reshuffle in Police Dept; Sujit Kumar posted DIG North Kashmir Range, Abdul Jabbar South Kashmir

Govt withdraws order directing teachers to escort students to exam centres

J&K govt cancels ongoing class 10 exams; postpones class 12 exams

GK File Photo

One-way LMV traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

GK File Photo/Habib Naqash

COVID-19 spike: Eight localities declared micro-containment zones in north Kashmir's Baramulla

The lanky Kazkah had good reach but Sarita was agile and aggressive. After earning a passivity point, Sarita unleashed a flurry of moves, starting with a take-down and followed that up with a gut-wrench and a couple of expose moves. 

Against Kyrgyzstan’s Nuraida Anarkulova in the semi-final, Sarita was again aggressive from the beginning and finished the bout in a jiffy with quick expose moves after getting hold of her opponent.

She now has a chance to take revenge from Shoovdor, who also reached the summit clash.

Related News