Athletic championship held in Anantnag

The District Anantnag Athletics Association organised ‘District Anantnag Athletic Championship-2020’ at Sports Stadium Dooru.

The event was held under the Aegis of J&K Amateur Athletics Association in collaboration with J&K sports Council & Youth Services Sports Department.

As per the Association statement this was the first such event in the whole District Anantnag in which around 200 participants participated. Commanding Officer of 19 RR , DYSP SDPO Dooru, Verinag, and the officials of the organizing event General Secretary Reyaz Ahmad, President Ishfaq Khaleel , Joint Secretary Tariq Hussain, Organization Secretary, Younis Mushtaq and Vice-President Suhail Ahmad were present during award ceremony and gave away prizes.