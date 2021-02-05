Athletic defeats Betis, reach Copa semifinals

Raúl García scored a last-gasp equalizer to force extra time and goalkeeper Unai Simón made two penalty saves as Athletic Bilbao defeated Real Betis 4-1 in a shootout to reach the Copa del Rey semifinals.

Two-time Copa winner Betis looked set to make it to the semis for the second time in three seasons after Juanmi scored with a volley from inside the area in the 84th minute. But the visitors equalized in the fourth minute of stoppage time with a header by García from near the penalty spot after a well-placed cross by Iñigo Martínez.

Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis was unbeaten in eight consecutive matches in all competitions.

Athletic, which has lost only twice since coach Marcelino García Toral took over the squad in the beginning of the year, beat Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final earlier this year. The other Copa semifinalists are Barcelona, Levante and Sevilla. The draw for the last four will be on Friday.