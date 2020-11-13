ATOAK, JKSMA, JKMBA pay rich tributes to Bashir Damna

The Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir (ATOAK), J&K Ski and Mountaineering Association (JKSMA) and Jammu & Kashmir Mountain Biking Association (JKMBA) in a joint condolence meeting paid rich tributes to Bashir Damna of Sopore who passed away after a brief illness in Srinagar.

In a joint statement ATOAK, JKSMA and JKMBA members while paying rich tributes to Bashir Damna said that he was a great adventurer and adventure sports lover who actively took part in trekking, rock climbing, mountain biking and winter sports right from his days of youth. He was a great patron of adventure sports and used to sponsor adventure sports activities on regular basis. He was an active member of many sports organizations including JKMBA and JKSDA.

President ATOAK Rauf Tramboo while paying rich tributes to Bashir Damna said, “the demise of Bashir sahib has created a huge void in adventure sports which is impossible to fill. Adventure sports in Jammu & Kashmir will miss him for all times to come. With his demise I have personally lost a great friend and a fellow adventurer. At this time of grief and sorrow we stand in solidarity with the bereaved Damna family. We pray to almighty for the eternal peace to the departed soul and the courage to his family to bear this irreparable loss.”