GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 18, 2021, 10:19 PM

Atul Pangotra to officiate in Taekwondo European Qualification

A renowned Taekwondo coach of J&K, Atul Pangotra, has received an invitation for officiating in the European Qualification 2021 for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics.

“The said qualification is the final selection phase for all the athletes and officials who aspire to represent their respective nations at the Paralympic Games 2021,” the statement said. “Last year Atul qualified among the top 50 officials for 2020 Paralympics and also represented India in the first two phases of Tokyo 2021 Paralympics Referee seminars held.”

