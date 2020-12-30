Sports, Today's Paper
UPDATED: December 31, 2020, 12:47 AM

Australia drops Joe Burns for 3rd test

Australia on Wednesday brought back David Warner and Will Pucovski to bolster their under-fire batting line-up for the remainder of the Test series against India and dropped struggling opener Joe Burns.

  Burns just has a half-century to show in his four innings and has been struggling for form for some time now. He has managed scores of 8, 51 not out, 0 and 4 in Adelaide and Melbourne. The series is locked 1-1 after India won the second Test in Melbourne on Monday.

With Warner, who missed out a major chunk of the India assignment due to a groin injury, looking fit for the job, dropping Burns was an easy decision to make.

