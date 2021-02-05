Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Awantipora,
UPDATED: February 6, 2021, 1:08 AM

Awantipora police holds District Pencak Silat championship

Awantipora Police under the aegis of Civic Action Programme held two day District Pencak Silat Championship at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Pampore.

The event was organized in collaboration with District Pencak Silat Association in which 220 players of different age groups participated.

On the occasion, SSP Awantipora Tahir Saleem was the chief guest who had a detailed interaction with the participants and expressed that Police is committed to organize various sports events as it helps to bring positive energy, build competitive spirit and good health in the youth. He further stated that more sports events and activities shall be organized in the Police District in future.

Also, Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-din, SDPO Pampore Imtiyaz Ahmad, DySP Javaid Ahmad, Organizing Secretary District Pencak Silat Association Sajad Ahmad Bhat participated in the closing ceremony presentation.

Winning players were felicitated with medals and appreciation certificates. Mementos were also presented to the Guest of Honour and organizers of the event.

