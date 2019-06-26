Sports
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 27, 2019, 1:25 AM

Back to Village exhibition match held in Budgam

UPDATED: June 27, 2019, 1:25 AM

As part of the Back to Village initiative, an exhibition cricket match was held at Sheikhpora playing field Budgam on Wednesday.

The match was played between SheikhporaSeniors XI and Block XI Budgam in which former emerged as winner.

Batting first Sheikhpora Seniors-XI scored 115 runs in 16 overs for the loss of seven wickets.In reply Block XI Budgam got all out for 101 runs. Zahoor Pandith with 27 runs was highest scorer for them. Ayaz Khan for taking three wickets and scoring 10 runs was awarded man of the match.

