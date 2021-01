The first Badminton rankings tournament organised by District Srinagar Badminton Association was held at Indoor Stadium Polo Ground here on Saturday.

Ibrahim Qureshi, Ishfaq Ahmad, AasifAhmad , Syed Musheer, UzairKathjoo and UmairZahoor emerged out as first six ranked players .

The tournament was organised by Srinagar District Badminton Association with the coperation of J&K Badminton Association and with the active suport of J&K Sports Council.