Bakshi Nagar Super wins Easter Cricket Cup Tournament

Bakshi Nagar Super on Friday defeated Nagrota Super by 45 runs in the final of Easter Cricket Cup Tournament played at Helipad Cricket Ground in Dhok Waziran here.

Man of the Series and Man of the Match were clinched by Rishu of Nagrota Super and Bhanu of Bakshi Nagar Super respectively. The event was organised by Church Youth of the area. Twenty four teams participated in the tournament which drew cricket lovers from peripheral areas in large numbers to witness the matches.

Giving away the winners and runners up trophies at the concluding function, Provincial President National Conference Devender Singh Rana said, “Winning and losing is part of the game and what matters is the sportsmen spirit which forges unique camaraderie among the youth. This is important for harmonious growth of the society.” Wishing success to the participating teams, Rana said though one team makes it to the top yet this should not be the end of the game. “In sports there is always another time,” he said and expressed hope that by emulating this spirit the players will do their best and play with commitment.

Rana said there was a need to identify the best ones, polish their skills by expert coaches and groom them at various events at the national level. He underscored the need for creation of infrastructural facilities especially in rural areas to enable talented youth compete with their urban counterparts and get exposure on a larger canvas. The NC leader complimented the organisers for sponsoring the event.