Bandipora to have cricket academy

The north Kashmir district of Bandipora will have a cricket academy with Saleem Jehangir popularly known as Raja Saleem, the former international player, heading it.

After stepping away from active national sports, Jehangir in 2009 shifted his focus on coaching young circketers across rural Kashmir by opening clubs.

Saleem Jehangir is the first Kashmiri credited of playing outside in Dubai with Al Muharia Club and with international circketers like Keven Peterson, Andrew Flintof, Waseem Akram, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Andrew Strauss and Salman Bhat.

“We are looking to train young kids and have already started a talent hunt programme across various parts of the district” Jehangir said.

“The aim of the academy is to give free coaching to cricket players of between 14-23 yeats and 32 players will be selected in the first phase who will be given opportunity to participate in local as well as outside tournaments.”

The aspiring cricketers or teams willing to participate in the first camp to be organised from 21 July 2019 have been asked to register at IS SPORTS Bandipora on contact numbers IS sports 962275297, Raja Saleem 9797799242 and Dr Khalid 7889396898.