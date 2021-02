Mehidy Hasan followed up his first test century with 4-58 as Bangladesh stayed in control of the first test against West Indies on Friday.

Bangladesh reached 47-3 in its second innings at stumps on day 3, stretching its lead to 218 on an increasingly deteriorating pitch.

Captain Mominul Haque (31) and Mushfiqur Rahim (10) are at the crease. West Indies was bowled out for 259 in its first innings in reply to Bangladesh’s 430, giving the hosts a 171-run lead.