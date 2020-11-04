BBC B'pora lifts Shajar memorial T20 Cup

BCC Bandipora lifted Shahjar T2o cricket cup finals after beating Green Star Dachigam by 44 runs in an exhilarating match here in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday.

The tournament was organized by Cricket club Nadihal in association with District youth and sports Bandipora at Nadihal Secondary school. BBC Bandipora led by known Ranji player, Saleem Raja, after winning the toss elected to bat first and set a target of 286 runs for the opponents in 20 overs at Nadihal secondary school ground.

The short and bouncy turf proved batting-friendly, with batsmen of both the teams hitting 47 sixes and 38 boundaries. The BCC’s run machine Umar scored 87 runs off 37 balls with a strike rate of over 235, he shot 8 sixes and 8 boundaries while Liyaqat Nabi shooting a quick 69 runs off 24 balls by pulling 8 sixes and 4 boundaries. Mudasir Nazar also scored 36 runs off 9 balls with a strike rate 400 which included 4 sixes and 3 fours.

Dachigam, which started with a good start, kept battering BCC till the ninth over, with wicketkeeper, Owais Wani scoring 46 runs by hitting 6 sixes and 4 fours keeping the match alive. However, their wickets which kept falling reduced the run-rate during the last five overs. Dachigam scored 240 runs with a loss of 8 wickets giving BCC a victory by 44 runs.

The player of the match was given to Umar while as the best bowler was given to Amir Ahmed, Saleem Raja was announced as man of the tournament. The runner ups team was awarded a cash cheque of 15000 and winners received 25000.

The chief guest on the occasion, Director-general youth services and sports, Saleem-Ur-Rehman accompanied by ADDC Bandipora said that the sports keep youth away from all the evils while suggesting the youth to opt for sports other than cricket too, like football, Chess, Tennis, hockey and others. He said that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir has a lot of stamina for football too and are capable to compete at the national level given appropriate practising conditions.

He said that cricket must be practised on Green turf in Kashmir so that it doesn’t prove to be a different ball game for players getting selected at national levels. Rehman said that they will also give mechanical rollers and prepare green turf for cricket lovers in Bandipora while appealing his district officers to look for the talented players in villages too and make them play at district level so as to groom them for better chances ahead.

Shajar-ul-Islam on whose memory the tournament was conducted was a resident of Nadihal, he was known athlete with a love for different games. Shajar died aged 25 in a tragic road accident in Srinagar while riding his bike.