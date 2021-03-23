BCCI conducts Level 2 coaching courses

In a first of its kind initiative, the BCCI has conducted two Fast Track Level 2 courses for cricketers who have played over 75 first-class games, including India internationals L Balaji, Robin Uthappa and current selector DebashishMohanty.

Phase 1 of the course was delivered online over four days considering the COVID-19 situation, followed by Phase 2, which was conducted at the National Cricket Academy from March 16-19.

Topics covered included “Skill Acquisition, Applied Biomechanics in Pace Bowling, Spin Bowling, Batting, Wicket-Keeping, Building Social and Personal Competence, Video Analysis etc”.

“The experience gained through the rigours of playing first-class and international cricket coupled with knowledge of the technical and tactical intricacies of our game makes for a great combination for a coach,” said BCCI president SouravGanguly in a statement.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah added: “The BCCI has always looked to support the growth and development of its coaches and these courses are a testament to that.”