Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: August 11, 2020, 12:51 AM

BCCI invites tender for IPL sponsorship

The new IPL title sponsor to replace Chinese mobile phone company Vivo will hold the rights for only a four-and-a-half-month period and the highest bid may not necessarily end up being the winning one, the BCCI stated on Monday.

Vivo, which had a Rs 440 crore per year deal for five seasons, has suspended its partnership with the Board due to the Sino-India border stand-off. BCCI floated the tender invite for a new sponsor on Monday

Secretary Jay Shah announced a 13-point clause for submission of the bids from interested “third parties” and the winner will be announced on August 18. The last date for submission of bids is August 14.

