BCCI to take decision on crowds in IPL shortly: Ganguly

A delighted BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday announced that all tickets for the pink ball Day/Night Test between India and England in Ahmedabad have been “sold out”, adding that a call on entry of spectators in the upcoming IPL will also be taken shortly.

The pink ball Test between India and England is slated to begin at the Motera, the the world’s biggest cricket stadium, in Ahmedabad from February 24 and the authorities have decided to allow 50 per cent spectators.

The BCCI is also contemplating allowing spectators in the IPL, which is slated to begin in the second week of April. “This year is going to be big as well because of what it is. We’ll see whether we can get the crowd back into the IPL, it’s a decision we’ll have to take very shortly. But it’s going to be another great tournament,” Ganguly said.