Bhuvneshwar Kumar nominated for ICC monthly award

Experienced India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was among the cricketers nominated for the ICC ‘Player of the Month’ award for March following his standout performances in the limited overs matches against England.

The ICC on Thursday announced the nominees to recognise the best performances from both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket.

Besides Bhuvneshwar, the others in the men’s category included ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan of Afghanistan and Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams.

The nominees among the women’s comprised Rajeshwari Gayakwad of India, South Africa’s Lizelle Lee and India’s Punam Raut.

Last month, Bhuvneshwar played three ODIs against England where he took 6 wickets with an economy rate of 4.65. He also went on to play five T20Is against them where he took 4 wickets with a fantastic economy rate of 6.38.

He was the standout bowler on either side in the white ball series between India and England. Rashid took 11 wickets as his team won the second Test against Zimbabwe and followed up with six wickets in a 3-0 T20I victory for his side.