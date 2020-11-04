Bijbehara Sports Club clinches Wular Premier League

Bijbehara Sports Club (BSC) beat Kashmir Strikers Sozeith (KSS) by 4 runs in the final of Wular Premier League (WPL) at Sheikh ul Alam sports ground.

BSC batted first and made 178 runs in 20 overs. KSS chased well but could make only 174 runs in the allotted 20 overs. Aquib Mir the young captain of BSC was declared man of the match. Javid Jadu received the best bowler award and Touseef khan bagged the man of the tournament award.

Almost 5000 spectators had thronged Tarzoo to witness the WPL final match. People were inspired by the presence of international cricketer Parvez Rasool, who was also a player for Bijbehara Sports Club (BSC)

Parvez Rasool said that he was inspired by the beautiful playground at Tarzoo and he wished national and international cricket matches would be played at Tarzoo. Sports Association Tarzoo had organized the event. Noted cricketer Abid Nabi and Ex Ranji Player Nisar Khanday were also present at the event. Chairman RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat was the chief guest on the occasion.