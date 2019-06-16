Bike rally in Gurez

Also Read | Army hold recruitment rally

A bike rally was organised by Legend Rider Club and Dawar Battalion of Snow Leopard Brigade to promote tourism and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in Gurez.

According to the statement, the rally was flagged off by Commander Snow Leopard Brigade at Dawar. “The bike rally team comprises 17 bikes with 40 civilians from different walks of life. The rally will traverse through Wampora, Kanzalwan, Koragbal and Razdan Pass before reaching back to Bandipora.”

The rally was seen off by young students, locals and civil administration of Gurez. A interactive session of the rally members and locals was also organised over tea.