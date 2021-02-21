Sports, Today's Paper
UPDATED: February 21, 2021, 11:58 PM

Birpur Cricket Club clinches Gen Baj Singh Trophy

UPDATED: February 21, 2021, 11:58 PM
Former minister and senior National Conference leader Surjeet Singh Slathia today said that sports offer abundant career openings and urged budding sportspersons to give their best to the chosen game to achieve heights.

“Alongside personality development and overall physical growth, the sports have emerged as challenging careers with sky being the limit for the best”, Slathia said at the concluding function of the Gen Baj Singh Cricket Tournament, played at Gen Baj Singh Ground Badhori Bari Brahmana.

The winners’ trophy in the finals was clinched by Birpur Cricket Club which defeated Gen Baj Singh Cricket Club Badhori.

