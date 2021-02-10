Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 11, 2021, 12:18 AM

BPL Cricket Championship | Srinagar admin promoting sports for youth betterment: ADC Balkhi

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 11, 2021, 12:18 AM

Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Syed Hanief Balkhi has urged upon the young cricketers to play their part in forming a civilized society.

“Govt is taking several initiatives to promote sports activities in district Srinagar by creating sports infrastructure in every nook and corner of the city,” Balkhi said at a function organized by Management Committee of Burzuhama Premier League (BPL) Championship to commence from May this year.

Trending News
Representational Photo

PAGD bags DDC posts in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Mubashir Khan/GK

Weather improves across J&K, Ladakh

GK Photo

Missing minor boy's body recovered from Sindh stream in central Kashmir's Kangan

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price

No change in policy on Jammu and Kashmir, says US

Lamenting on the alarming situation due to drugs, he said the role of youth becomes more important in checking this menace.

He lauded the efforts of the BPL organizing committee, especially Muzaffer Dar Chairman, PBL for conducting sports events.

Earlier, the bidding of players for Burzhama Premier League (BPL) season-4 was held in which about 1020 players participated through online and offline auction, including the players from adjoining states viz Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.

Latest News
Representational Photo

PAGD bags DDC posts in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Photo: Wikimedia/Author

Iconic India Gate completes a century

Mubashir Khan/GK

Weather improves across J&K, Ladakh

GK Photo

Missing minor boy's body recovered from Sindh stream in central Kashmir's Kangan

DDI PR Kashmir, M Aslam Khan,  social activists Peer Bilal and Dr G M Rather were among others present on the occasion.

Related News