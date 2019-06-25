Brian Lara admitted in hospital with chest pain

Legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara was on Tuesday admitted in a Mumbai hospital after he complained of chest pain.

According to reports, Lara has been admitted at the Global Hospital situated in Parel at around 12:30 pm. The hospital is reported to soon come out with an official statement.

Also Read | Akhtar could make best batsmen nervous: Gul

Lara is currently in India working as a cricket expert for Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the ongoing World Cup.

The batsman played 131 Tests for the West Indies and amassed 11,953 runs, while he scored 10,405 runs at 40.17 in 299 ODIs.