Budgam Police felicitates meritorious sportspersons

Police in Budgam today felicitated meritorious sports persons of district Budgam who have excelled in various sports categories.

The event which was organised at District Police Headquarters Budgam was attended by SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem, DySP Hqrs Budgam, DySP DAR DPL Budgam and other senior police officers of the District.

Tahir Saleem congratulated the achievers and hoped that they would inspire other youth also. He presented momentos and appreciation letters among participants. The sports achievers who were felicitated during the event include Parvaiz Ahmad Gojree (Cycling), Adil Teli (Cycling), Mohmiss Insmail Wani (Cycling), Suhail Ahmad Dar (Cycling), Mohammad Akbar Khan (Cycling), Anisa Muzaffar (Karate), Burhan Ali (Karate), Mohammad Furqan (SQAY martial art), Yameen Hyder (SQAY martial art and Skiing), Uswa Jan (Taekwondo).