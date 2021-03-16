Buttler trumps Kohli, England beat India by 8 wickets to go 2-1 up

Virat Kohli’s brilliance wasn’t good enough to paper over an otherwise inept Indian batting performance as England humbled the hosts by eight wickets in the third T20 International to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, here on Tuesday.

Eoin Morgan unleashed his fast bowlers Mark Wood (3/31) and Chris Jordan (2/35) to restrict the hosts for 156 for six, which the visitors surpassed easily in 18.2 overs, riding on Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 83 off 52 balls.

Skipper Kohli had mistakenly said at the toss that his team led 2-1 but Morgan, in his 100th T20 International appearance, made sure that opposite happened.

Buttler showed his mastery in white ball format after Kohli single-handedly carried the team to a reasonable score with an unbeaten 77 off 46 balls.

Mark Wood rocked the Indian top order during the Powerplay overs and even Kohli’s magnificence wasn’t good enough to save the night for the ‘Men In Blue’.

KL Rahul (0) was once again in the midst of a forgettable patch where all the good deliveries were being earmarked for him.

Wood bowled one at 91 mph, that pitched on length and nipped back enough to breach through the opener’s defence before he could bring his bat down.

Rohit Sharma (15 off 17 balls) was playing his first game of the series and while he managed to read Adil Rashid’s googlies well, Wood’s well directed bouncer got him as he was holed out in the deep.

Ishan Kishan (4), after a dream debut, got a hostile welcome from Wood, who managed to soften the Jharkhand dasher.

The result was Chris Jordan extracting extra bounce and the ill-timed pull shot bringing Kishan’s downfall as the hosts looked in complete disarray.