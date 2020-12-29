CA confirms third Ind-Aus Test in Sydney

Cricket Australia on Tuesday decided to retain Sydney as the venue for the third Test against India, ending speculation that the game could move to Melbourne because of stringent COVID-19 border restrictions that would have affected the players’ movement for the fourth match in Brisbane.

The third Test is to be held from January 7. The series is currently locked 1-1 after India won the second Test in Melbourne, which was placed on standby in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney’s northern beaches before Christmas. “Despite the many challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am delighted to say Cricket Australia remains on track to deliver the men’s international series as scheduled,” Cricket Australia’s Interim CEO Nick Hockley was quoted as saying by ‘cricket.Com.Au’.