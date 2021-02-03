CA to grant NOC to IPL-bound players

Cricket Australia on Wednesday said it will grant No Objection Certificates to its Indian Premier League-bound players on a “case-by-case” basis, a day after it had postponed the national team’s tour of South Africa due to fresh COVID-19 outbreak in that country.

Even though the IPL-bound Australian cricketers are sweating over their participation in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league, to be held in India in the second week of April, players’ agents have indicated that unless there are injury concerns, there should not be any issue in granting NOCs as the event will be organised during CA’s official break.