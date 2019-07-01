Certification course for Wushu judges concludes

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

The coaching certification course for judges organized by Wushu Association of J&K concluded at Sher-E-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex here on Monday.

The four day judges and coaching certification course-2019 had started on June 27. During the course participants were imparted training Chief Coach India Kuldeep Handoo. As per Association statement the event was organized to upgrade the coaches and referees from the State, so that they can help the trainees of Wushu for the future championships.

Former MLA Amira Kadal Nasir Aslam Wani was the chief guest at the concluding function and distributed certificates to the qualified judges. Around 40 students participated in the event.