Charar-i-Sharief boy aims to make Trick Shot popular

A boy from Charar-i-Shariefin Budgam district has excelled in football trick shots.

Shah Huzaib, the 17-year old class 11th student at Higher Secondary School Charar-i-Sharief, is displaying tricks on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube where he posts everyday and gets appreciation.

His acts have featured in football platforms like Oh My Goal and People are Awesome.

Shah started doing football tricks in 2018 after getting attracted to a trick shot community group known as Dude Perfect.

“I started to learn these tricks by watching online videos and also of world’s leading trick shot platform Dude Perfect. I have been doing these tricks from 2018,” Huzaib said.

Shah Huzaib aims to make this art popular in Kashmir. “While football is popular in Kashmir, I want to see this trick shot getting popular. I have been working on it from 2018 and now I am seeing some others doing the same work. If the Government come forward and start promoting this as sports, we will see it becoming popular,” he said.