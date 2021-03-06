Chenab White Water Rafting Festival culminates

The first adventure sports event, Chenab White Water Rafting Festival, organised by the district administration under the overall supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Doda, DrSagar D Doifode, and in coordination with Bhaderwah Development Authority (BDA) and JK Adventure group culminated today here at PremnagarShibnote.

Around 1500 people from across the district especially youth attended the festival on day 2 and over 150 participated in the rafting trip from PremnagarShibnote to Karara.