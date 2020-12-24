Chetan Sharma appointed new chairman of selectors

Sports, Today's Paper
Former India pacer Chetan Sharma was on Thursday appointed chairman of the senior national selection panel by the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which also picked Abbey Kuruvilla and Debashis Mohanty in the five-member team.

The new panel was formed on the sidelines of the BCCI’s 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) here.

The selection panel also has former India players Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh. Sharma is a former player who represented India in 23 Tests and 65 ODIs during an 11-year-old international career, the highlight of which was his hat-trick in the 1987 World Cup.

